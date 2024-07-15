UAE updates fines for violations of Emirates ID, residency visa

Violations with a Dh500 Fine

Submission of transactions that do not belong to the facility in which the person works.

Entering transactions via e-Dirham (Fawry) that do not belong to the facility the person works for.

Not carrying the Emirates ID card when the representative is submitting transactions.

Violating the work system in service provision centers.

Not adhering to the pledge made to the sector.

Violations with a Dh5,000 Fine:

Misuse of the system

Obstructing the work of the employees of the sector responsible for completing the transaction.

Failure to cooperate with sector employees.

Failure of system users to fulfil the financial compensation resulting from providing the service.

Issuing visas or entry permits to an establishment that does not engage in any activity.

Delay in registering and issuing an ID card.

Also, there is a delay in renewing the ID card after 30 days from its expiration date.

Other Fines:

The fine for inaccuracy in printing applications from system users is Dh100.

While the fine for providing incorrect data to service recipients is Dh3,000.

Further, the fine for issuing visas or entry permits to an establishment not engaged in any activity is Dh20,000.

Notably, according to the ICP, holders of Emirates IDs and residence permits can apply to renew them up to two months before the expiration date if there is a valid reason.

In special cases, special permission can be obtained from the Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) to renew it six months in advance.

Exemptions from fines

Failure to renew an Emirates ID on time may not result in a penalty in the following cases.

If your ID card expired after you left the UAE and spent more than three months outside the country.

If your passport has been withheld as part of a lawsuit, a report is produced by a letter or receipt.

If you don’t acquire your ID before obtaining Emirati citizenship and receiving a family book.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outlined different types of administrative violations related to Emirates ID cards, residency services, and foreigners’ affairs, with varying fines depending on the type of violation. Here is what you need to know about newly enacted violations and fines by the authorities, as reported by Gulf News.To check for violations, visit the websites of the Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police, GDRFA, RTA, Ministry of Interior, and ICP Happiness Centres.