Travel made easy: Top 5 visa on arrival destinations for Indians

Traveling internationally can be thrilling, but navigating visa requirements can often feel overwhelming. For Indian passport holders, the prospect of obtaining a visa can be a deterrent, especially when spontaneity calls.

Thankfully, many countries around the world offer visa on arrival options, allowing Indian travelers to explore new destinations without the hassle of pre-arranging visas. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, over 25 countries provide visa-on-arrival for Indian travelers. Moreover, the Henley Passport Index reveals that Indian passport holders can access 61 countries either visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.

From tropical paradises to culturally rich landscapes, this guide by Siasat.com highlights the top countries where Indians holding ordinary passports can enjoy the ease of visa-on-arrival, making it simpler than ever to embark on your next journey.

1. Fiji

Indian citizens do not need a visa to enter Fiji if they hold an Indian passport. However, for stays of less than four months, they can obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) at the airport or port of entry. To secure this visa, travelers must provide proof of a booked hotel or accommodation, a return or onward air ticket, a valid passport that is at least six months valid beyond their intended stay, and sufficient funds, which may include original bank statements for the last three months.

Things to do here: Enjoy snorkeling or diving in the vibrant coral reefs of the Yasawa Islands, explore the lush rainforests and waterfalls of the Coral Coast, or relax on the pristine beaches of Malolo Island.

2. Jordan

Indian nationals can obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) in Jordan for a maximum stay of 15 days. To qualify, travelers must have a passport valid for at least six months with two blank pages, a passport-sized photo with a white background, and a completed visa form (available at the airport). Additionally, they must present a confirmed return flight ticket, proof of hotel or resort reservation, and funds of either USD 1,500 per person or USD 2,000 for stays up to 14 days, in cash, traveler’s checks, or an international credit/debit card.

Things to do here: Visit the ancient city of Petra, explore the breathtaking landscapes of Wadi Rum, and relax in the Dead Sea’s salty waters for a unique floating experience.

3. Thailand

Indian citizens can obtain both a visa on arrival (VoA) or e-visa on arrival (e-VoA) for Thailand for visits up to 15 days. This is available at specific entry points such as Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport. The VOA fee is 2,000 Thai Baht (THB) and is non-refundable, so it’s advisable to exchange currency for Thai Baht before arriving. For those wishing to extend their stay beyond 15 days, an extension can be requested from the Immigration Bureau.

Things to do here: Explore the bustling streets of Bangkok, visit the stunning beaches of Phuket, and experience the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai through its temples and local markets.

4. Qatar

Indian citizens can obtain a visa on arrival (VoA) for Qatar if they meet certain requirements. This includes having a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining, a confirmed round-trip ticket, and a hotel reservation made through the official Discover Qatar website. Additionally, travelers must have health insurance from an accredited provider for the duration of their stay. The VoA is typically valid for 30 days and can be extended for an additional 30 days.

Things to do here: Explore the Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, visit the Museum of Islamic Art, and experience the vibrant atmosphere at Souq Waqif, where you can shop and dine.



5. Seychelles

Seychelles is a visa-free country however Indian travelers require a Visitor’s Permit upon arrival. To obtain this permit, travelers must present a valid passport, a return or onward ticket, confirmed accommodation, and proof of sufficient funds for their stay, with a minimum of USD 150 per day. Additionally, they must not be classified as prohibited immigrants or hold a valid permit to reside in Seychelles.

Things to do here: Explore breathtaking beaches like Anse Source d’Argent and Anse Lazio, hike through the Vallée de Mai Natural Reserve, visit the vibrant Victoria Market, and savor delicious Creole dishes.











