Travel Qatar-Bahrain in 70 minutes as new passenger ferry sets sail

Doha: In a landmark move to strengthen regional connectivity and bilateral ties, Qatar and Bahrain have launched their first passenger maritime route linking Qatar’s Al Ruwais Port with Bahrain’s Sa’ada Marina.

The direct ferry service, inaugurated on Thursday, November 6, covers nearly 35 nautical miles (around 65 kilometres) and offers a travel time of 70 to 80 minutes. Operated through the new MASAR electronic booking platform, the service marks a major step towards enhancing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) integration through modern, sustainable transport links.

Also Read Indian expats in Saudi Arabia can apply for clerk posts with SR 4,000 salary

The launch ceremony was attended by Qatar’s Minister of Transport, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, and Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, along with senior officials from both nations.

Watch the video here

مقتطفات من تدشين الربط البحري المنتظم للركاب بين دولة قطر ومملكة البحرين الشقيقة.

📹 Highlights – Counterpart Launch Qatar-Bahrain Maritime Linkage for Passengers. pic.twitter.com/bgF8RCFjD4 — Ministry of Transport 🇶🇦 وزارة المواصلات (@MOTQatar) November 7, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed described the initiative as a “groundbreaking strategic step” that reflects the depth of the brotherly relations between Qatar and Bahrain, saying it strengthens cooperation and economic integration across the GCC.

He added that the project underscores Qatar’s commitment to advancing transport and logistics services while promoting mutual economic growth and regional connectivity.

According to the Qatar Ministry of Transport, the ferry service will initially operate exclusively for passengers from GCC countries. During the first phase, from November 7 to 12, two daily round trips will be conducted — one in the morning and one in the evening. From November 13 to 22, the schedule will expand to three round trips per day, with flexibility to increase based on passenger demand.

Both standard and VIP vessels will operate on the route, accommodating up to 28 and 32 passengers per trip, respectively, and offering modern hospitality services onboard to ensure a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel experience.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Maadeed, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Transport, said the ferry embodies the shared vision of Qatar and Bahrain to make transportation one of the key drivers of sustainable development. He added that the initiative enhances mobility, tourism, and trade, contributing positively to multiple sectors.

Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said the route opens “new horizons” for expanding maritime passenger transport between Bahrain and other GCC states, reinforcing economic and social ties.