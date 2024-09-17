Treated worse than donkeys: Telangana BC welfare students to Congress MLA

Hyderabad: Upon learning about the ongoing issues faced by female students at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School in Haliya municipality, Nagarjunasagar Congress MLA K Jayaveer Reddy visited the school on Tuesday, September 17, to address their concerns.

He instructed the officials to speak with the management of the school and get the grievances of the students addressed immediately.

During his interaction with the students, the girls complained that they were not happy with the newly-appointed principal of the school and that even the newly-appointed teachers were not good at teaching.

“The new English teacher doesn’t even understand the difference between yesterday, today and tomorrow. The mathematics teacher doesn’t know how to teach. When we complained, the principal said ‘We’ll see’,” a student complained.

Students of BC welfare residential school in Haliya, Nalgonda, complaining to Nagarjunasagar MLA K Jayaveer Reddy about the problems they have been facing in their school @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/uuTLTEXGl1 — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) September 17, 2024

Another girl stated that one of the students got chutney along with fungus, which contained a fat worm.

A student complained saying the new principal was not only setting rules for anything and everything but was also scolding them in English now and then, questioning them whether they had any brains.

The girl children told the MLA that they were being treated worse than “dogs and donkeys” and that they were all ready to take transfer certificates and leave the school. The students said that they were happy with the previous principal.

Jayaveer Reddy listened to them patiently and instructed the officials to resolve the students’ issues immediately.