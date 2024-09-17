Couple Afzal, Muskaan win Ganesh laddu in auction in Telangana.

A Muslim couple, Afzal and Muskaan, participated in and won the Ganesh laddu auction at a pandal in Telangana.

The couple secured the laddu for Rs 13,126 during the auction at the pandal organized by Sri Vighneshwara Ganesh Mandali in Bhatpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Following the auction, the couple said they felt honored to win the laddu auction. They further mentioned that the laddu will be shared with everyone, regardless of their background, for the prosperity of their village.

Telangana’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s most popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 30.01 lakh.

During the auction, which began on Tuesday morning, BJP leader from Balapur, Kolan Shankar Reddy, won the bid.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.

Ganesh immersion processions underway in Hyderabad

Amid tight security by the police and elaborate arrangements by civic authorities, Ganesh immersion processions are underway in the city.

More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual festival.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, police are monitoring the immersion with 733 CCTV cameras.

Over one lakh idols were set up for worship this year, and the majority of them are expected to be immersed in water bodies on Tuesday.