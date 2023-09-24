Tree plantation drive organises at Shahi Masjid as part of Milad celebrations

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali actively participated in a tree plantation drive at Shahi Masjid Public Garden, where he also distributed saplings.

This tree plantation initiative was organized by the mosque in celebration of Milad-un-Nabi. The event saw the presence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Minority Welfare Secretary Syed Omar Jaleel.

During the event, Home Minister Mahmood Ali emphasized the numerous benefits of tree plantation, both in the worldly sense and as a form of reward in the Hereafter.

He highlighted that tree plantation plays a significant role in environmental protection, creating a cleaner and more pleasant environment within society.

The Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, has led to a massive tree plantation campaign across the state, resulting in the planting of millions of saplings.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali noted that tree plantation contributes to the reduction of heat intensity and increased rainfall.

He called upon all mosques and religious seminaries in the state to actively participate in tree plantation drives.

Additionally, he expressed appreciation for the Central Milad Committee’s decision to postpone the Milad procession due to its overlap with Ganesh Visarjan.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali affirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order during the Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

The Milad procession is now scheduled for October 1, and the Home Minister congratulated the office bearers of the Milad Procession Committee for their efforts.