Trending: Abhishek Bachchan’s new video fuels divorce talks

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has stirred up rumors about the troubles in his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again after being seen at the Mumbai airport with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The three arrived together but left the airport separately, which has added to the ongoing speculation about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship.

A video of the Bachchans at the airport has gone viral. Unlike most celebrities who usually pose for photos, none of them stopped for the photographers waiting outside. Shweta smiled briefly as she walked past, and Abhishek gave a quick ‘namaste’ without looking directly at the cameras. This behavior has led fans to wonder if something is wrong, with some even criticizing the family for possibly keeping Aishwarya away.

Fans’ Reactions

The video has sparked many reactions online, with fans expressing concern and curiosity about the state of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marriage. The fact that Aishwarya wasn’t seen with the rest of the family has led to more rumors and questions.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011. Despite being one of Bollywood’s most famous couples, they often face media speculation, especially about their marriage.