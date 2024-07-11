Trending again: Best gift that Naga Chaitanya gave to Samantha

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have always been in the public eye, not just for their work in movies but also for their personal lives. Their relationship, marriage, and divorce have caught the attention of many fans and media.

Their decision to split surprised many people. The news of their separation made their fans and well-wishers sad. Despite the breakup, there are special memories that show how much they cared for each other.

In an old interview that is resurfacing again, Samantha talked about a very special and the best gift from Naga Chaitanya that she ever received. While promoting their 2019 film Majili, she shared that the best gift she received from him was a bag he had hand-painted and written her favorite quote on. This gift showed how thoughtful and loving he was.

From Friends to a Fairytale Wedding

Their love story began on movie sets, turning from friendship into romance. After dating for several years, they got married in 2017, surrounded by family and friends. Sadly, their story took a different turn, and they decided to separate and focus on their own lives. They announced their separation and later got divorced.

Naga Chaitanya, who was recently in the Telugu horror thriller web series Dhootha, is preparing for a new movie Thandel. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several exciting projects coming up. She will star with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Hunny Bunny, an Indian spy thriller that will be available on Amazon Prime. She will also be the lead actress and producer in Bangaram, a project she announced on her 37th birthday.