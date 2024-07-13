Trending: Anant Ambani wears Rs 54 crore watch on wedding day

Mumbai: The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place on 12th July, capturing everyone’s attention with its grandeur and luxury. The Ambani family, known for their extravagant displays, did not disappoint, hosting a wedding that left everyone in awe.

The ceremony was a dazzling affair, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The venue was adorned with stunning floral arrangements, intricate decorations, and glittering lights, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere. The guest list included celebrities, business magnates, and dignitaries from around the world, all dressed in their finest attire.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the wedding was Anant Ambani’s choice of watch. He wore the Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams, a luxury timepiece that instantly caught everyone’s eye. This exquisite watch, with a market price of approximately Rs. 54 crores, showcased the Ambani family’s penchant for the best and most exclusive items in the world.

#WATCH | Ambani family at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/roErj3aiVd — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

The wedding celebrations featured performances by renowned artists and celebrities, adding to the night’s glamour. Bollywood stars danced and sang, entertaining the guests with spectacular performances. International artists also graced the stage, making the event a blend of cultures and talents.

The expenses for the wedding were nothing short of astonishing. From the lavish decorations to the gourmet cuisine, no detail was overlooked. The Ambani family spared no expense in ensuring that the event was the epitome of luxury. Guests were treated to a culinary feast, with dishes prepared by world-class chefs and a variety of delicacies from around the globe.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, looked stunning in her designer wedding attire, adorned with exquisite jewelry that highlighted her elegance and grace. Anant Ambani complemented her perfectly, making them a picture-perfect couple.