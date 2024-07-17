Trending: Gold frame from Ambani wedding ft big south stars

Mumbai recently witnessed one of the most grand weddings of the year as Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant. The grand event was attended by a galaxy of stars, making it a night to remember.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Prominent personalities from various industries graced the event, but what made this wedding particularly special was the presence of top artists and actors from across India. While Bollywood celebrities are a common sight at Ambani events, this occasion also saw the biggest stars from South Indian cinema in attendance.

South Indian Cinema’s Shining Stars

Among the illustrious guests were Superstar Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Suriya, and the ever-stunning Nayanthara. Their presence added a unique charm to the event, bridging the cinematic worlds of North and South India.

A Viral Social Media Moment

One of the highlights of the wedding was a vibrant photo shared by Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, on social media. The picture featured Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Nayanthara, Akhil Akkineni, and Jyotika, all beaming with joy. This snapshot quickly went viral, delighting fans with a rare glimpse of their favorite stars together. Mahesh Babu’s charismatic presence and smile were particularly noted, adding an extra sparkle to the memorable gathering.

The wedding also saw other prominent names from the South film industry, including director Atlee and his wife, actors Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and the legendary Rajinikanth with his family. Their attendance underscored the pan-Indian appeal of the Ambani family and the unifying power of such grand celebrations.