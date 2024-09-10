Trending: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR in one golden frame

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans are buzzing with excitement over Jr NTR’s upcoming movie Devara Part 1, which is releasing on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is already getting a lot of attention. It’s also special because Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut. To add to the excitement, Saif Ali Khan also plays an important role in the movie.

Promotions Are in Full Swing

The promotions for Devara have kicked off, and fans are thrilled with the surprises coming their way. Today on 10th September, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt joined Jr NTR in promoting the film. Alia and Jr NTR had worked together on RRR, and their appearance together again is causing a lot of excitement.

Pictures of Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Karan Johar have been going viral on social media, adding to the hype.

Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Join the Promotions

Jr NTR, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is busy promoting the film in Mumbai. They’ve been especially focusing on Hindi-speaking regions to get more attention for the movie. One of the highlights of the promotions was their appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kapil Sharma.

Jr NTR also gave a special interview with director Sandeep Vanga, who is famous for movies like Kabir Singh and Animal. Fans are eager to hear what Jr NTR has to say about his role in Devara and his thoughts on the changing world of Indian cinema.

There are also reports that Jr NTR might collaborate with Allu Arjun for a special interview about Devara to generate even more buzz in the Telugu states. This potential interview between two of Tollywood’s biggest stars would surely add to the excitement around the film.

The makers of Devara have announced that the movie will be released in two parts. In the first part, Saif Ali Khan will play the main villain, which has made fans very eager to watch. There are also rumors that Bobby Deol might play the villain in the second part, making the sequel something to look forward to.

Speaking on Jigra, The teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Jigra was unveiled on Sunday and it has been receiving a whole lot of praise from celebrities. The movie marks Alia Bhatt’s second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Jigra will be released in theatres on October 11. Vasan Bala has directed the film.