Trending: Nita Ambani buys pink color Rolls Royce worth Rs...

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, known for her opulent lifestyle alongside husband Mukesh Ambani, has once again made headlines with her latest acquisition: a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB. The car exudes luxury in every detail, adding another jewel to the Ambani’s extravagant lifestyle.

Nita Ambani’s New Rolls Royce Phantom

Reports indicate that Nita recently acquired this ultra-luxurious vehicle, customized to her taste. Adorned in a eye-grabbing rose quartz hue, the Rolls-Royce Phantom boasts Orchid velvet interiors, creating an ambiance of sheer indulgence.

What sets this car apart are the personalized touches. The headrests bear the elegant engraving ‘NMA’, signifying ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani’. The luxurious car was spotted on the streets of Mumbai and pictures of it are currently trending online.

Image Source: automobiliardent Instagram

Image Source: automobiliardent Instagram

The starting price of this lavish wheels is a staggering Rs 12 crores, but Nita’s car’s price is for sure more than Rs 12 crores, considering the extensive customizations. This acquisition adds to Nita Ambani’s impressive collection of luxury vehicles.

Notably, last year, Mukesh Ambani presented Nita with a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan during Diwali celebrations. Their garage boasts an array of prestigious names, including the Ferrari Purosangue, Mercedes Benz S-class, Maybach, Range Rover LWB, Aston Martin, among others.