Because of social media, our world has become too small. We are able to see food trends taking place across continents almost instantly- from Dubai’s Kunafa chocolate to Tokyo’s fluffy pancakes. The result of this? What was once exclusive to high-end patisseries abroad is now making its way into our local cafes.

The latest trend to arrive in Hyderabad is one that has taken over Paris and Instagram alike: fruit-shaped desserts that look real but are, in fact, intricate works of pastry art. And you can now find them at Nomme, Hyderabad’s first coffee theatre.

A trend born in Paris

The fruit-shaped dessert trend first took the world by storm in Paris, thanks to the celebrated pastry chef Cedric Grolet. His creations blurred the line between art and dessert.

His realistic renditions of lemons, apples, peaches and more fruits became an instant sensation on social media. What made them special was not just their uncanny resemblance to real fruit, but the craftsmanship within: layers of mousse, compote, sponge, and chocolate that balanced flavour and texture in every bite.

Soon, these glossy creations became a global symbol of modern pastry innovation. It is something that combines the precision of French patisserie with the visual appeal demanded by the Instagram era.

Fruit shaped desserts come to Hyderabad

The fruit-shaped desserts are now in Hyderabad, showcasing multiple layers that come together in a single, delicious bite. These edible sculptures have found a new home at Nomme Cafe in Banjara Hills, and to ensure authenticity, a Parisian chef has been flown in especially for it.

On the menu are creations like the Raspberry Arctic Bliss Berry, Hazelnut, Green Apple, Coconut Papaya Crown, and Pear. Each mirrors its real-life counterpart so closely that you might mistake it for the actual fruit. Beneath their glossy exteriors lie delicate layers of mousse, fillings, and chocolate shells that make every spoonful a blend of artistry and indulgence.

