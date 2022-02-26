Trending Photo: Salman Khan poses infront of Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Dubai for his Dabangg Tour performance at Expo 2020, is spending gala time in one of his favourite cities. The actor’s Instagram proves the fact. The Radhe actor dropped set of photos of himself posing in front of the Burj Khalifa.

Ahead of the big concert, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of himself from his hotel room balcony overlooking the tallest building of the world- Burj Khalifa.

“Looking forward to performing in Dubai yet again tonight for the Dabangg Tour Reloaded at the Expo 2020.. 9 pm at the DEC Arena,” Salman wrote while sharing his pictures with the backdrop of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai’s beautiful skyline.

Salman Khan on Friday at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium made a grand entry on a swing with a prop of huge golden wings and the Dabangg title track playing in the background. He has performed to several of his hit songs including the Sultan title song.

Joining Salman in the Da-Bangg tour were Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul.

The Bollywood team landed in Dubai on Thursday and began rehearsals, many of which ended up on social media.

In one video, Salman is seen trying to make his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat to dance to Allah Duhai from Race 3. And in another, he is seen dancing with Pooja Hegde to Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai and visited Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.