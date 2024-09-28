Trending photos of Pakistani actors, Mahira Khan to Yumna Zaidi

London: The much-anticipated HUM Awards 2024 are set to dazzle tonight, September 28, in the heart of England. This year’s celebration of Pakistani entertainment will take place at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley, promising an unforgettable evening filled with glamour, star-studded appearances, and artistic brilliance.

Popular Pakistani celebrities have already landed in London, with prominent actors such as Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Atif Aslam, Hania Amir, Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ahmed Ali Butt, Farhan Saeed, Kubra Khan, and Yumna Zaidi all making waves in the city.

London is buzzing with excitement as these stars are seen enjoying their time during rehearsals and outings. Several photos are going viral on social media.

Social media is abuzz with fans waiting to witness the magic of Pakistani entertainment unfold on an international stage.

This prestigious awards night will celebrate the remarkable achievements in Pakistani television, film, and music over the past year.