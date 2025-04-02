Trending photos: Yumna to Mahira, Eid looks of Pakistani divas

Islamabad: Eid may be over, but the festive vibes are still alive, and our favorite Pakistani divas made sure to serve some stunning fashion moments this year. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 was celebrated on March 31 and the was a glamorous affair for the stars, with each bringing their own unique style to the festivities.

Mahira Khan’s love for white shone through once again, as she embraced the elegance of an all-white ensemble. Meanwhile, Yumna Zaidi went bold in red on Day 1 and switched to a graceful blue outfit for Day 2.

Hania Aamir opted for a classic white chikankari outfit, but it was her white mehndi that truly stole the show. She later changed into a soft pink ensemble for the second day.

Ishq Murshid star Durefishan Saleem turned heads in a breathtaking black outfit on the first day and chose a pastel pink saree for Meethi Eid.

The newlyweds also made headlines with their first Eid celebrations. Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, along with Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, shared adorable moments from their first Eid together as married couples.

Ahmed Ali Akbar and Maham Batool also looked radiant as they celebrated their first Eid as newlyweds.

For more stunning Eid looks from your favorite stars, check out the photos here!