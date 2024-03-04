Trending Pic: Aditya Roy Kapur, his girlfriend and Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: The Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar came to a dazzling end on Sunday, and social media has been buzzing with glimpses of the grand affair. The celebrations kicked off on Friday, with stars from Bollywood and beyond joining the joyous events.

One photo that’s stealing the spotlight features a mini Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion with Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the viral snapshot, Aditya is seen holding his girlfriend, Ananya Pandey, close, while Ranbir Kapoor gives a cheerful thumbs-up to the camera. The internet is abuzz with fans loving the camaraderie between these Bollywood stars.

The pre-wedding bash also witnessed the presence of other A-list celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan, adding more glamour to the already star-studded affair.

The Ambani celebrations have truly become a star-studded spectacle, bringing together the who’s who of the entertainment world for this big occasion.