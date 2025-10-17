Hyderabad: It’s not every day that India’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan appear together in one frame. The legendary trio, who have ruled Bollywood for more than three decades, were seen together after a long time, and this rare moment has taken the internet by storm. The reason? None other than the world’s most popular YouTuber, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), who shared their picture on his Instagram Story, breaking the internet in minutes.

The Viral Moment

The viral photo, taken at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shows MrBeast posing with the three Khans. In the picture, Shah Rukh and Salman look dapper in tailored suits, while Aamir stands out in a classy black kurta paired with white pants. MrBeast keeps it stylish in an all-black outfit and adds a playful caption: “Hey India, should we all do something together?” This cryptic line immediately sent fans into a frenzy, fueling rumors of a possible collaboration.

About Joy Forum 2025

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the Joy Forum 2025 hosted global icons such as Dana White, Terry Crews, Shaquille O’Neal, Lee Jung-Jae, and Gary Vaynerchuk, along with entertainment giants like Netflix, WWE, and UFC.

What’s Next for the Khans and MrBeast

While no official announcement has been made, fans are already dreaming of an epic project bringing together Bollywood’s three biggest stars and YouTube’s biggest creator. Whether it’s a video, film, or digital event, one thing is certain, this iconic photo marks a historic crossover moment between Bollywood and global entertainment.