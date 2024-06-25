Trending pic: Shah Rukh Khan spotted playing cricket with Suhana

London: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a quick break with family in London. The actor was spotted having a delightful time with his kids in the city. This leisure trip comes right after his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, clinched victory in the IPL 2024 tournament, adding another feather to the star’s cap.

In a photo that is going viral across various fan pages, Shah Rukh can be seen engaging in cricket. Adding to the charm of the scene is his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is spotted batting while Shah Rukh takes on the role of a fielder. Surrounding them are individuals who appear to be close friends of the actor, enjoying a casual game amidst the serene setting.

Latest: @iamsrk is playing cricket with friends & family in London ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #32YearsOfEmperorKhanSRK pic.twitter.com/llzDejhgHL — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 24, 2024

This family outing is not just a break but a celebration of Shah Rukh’s recent professional successes. 2023 was a landmark year for him with back-to-back blockbuster hits. His films Pathaan and Jawan smashed box office records, marking a phenomenal return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s lineup of upcoming films is impressive, to say the least. Besides “King,” he is confirmed to be working on “Pathaan 2” and “Tiger vs Pathaan.” These projects have already created a significant buzz, and the addition of a new big-budget entertainer only adds to the excitement.