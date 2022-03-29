Trending pics: Alia Bhatt turns bride, Vijay Deverakonda chills at Hyderabad cafe & more

Mumbai: Just like any other day, Tuesday too is buzzing with a lot of photos and videos from industry, thanks to the social media that has certainly made it easy for all of us to keep a tab on our beloved stars. However, often we miss out on interesting updates and if that is the case you are worried about, then put your mind at ease as we have compiled all photos that grabbed headlines today. Check them out below.

Popular clothing Mohey on Tuesday launched a new ad campaign #DulhanWaaliFeeling featuring its brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. Fans who are going gaga over Alia’s bridal avatar, have been sharing her snaps from the latest commercial. Have a look.

The final schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, finally came to an end after almost 5 years. Alia, who was shooting in Varanasi with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, shared pictures from the shoot on Instagram. She also posted a picture with Ayan Mukerji and she captioned it: “We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally… The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end. I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. It’s a wrap.See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022.”

Liger team Vijay Deverakonda, Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagnnadh, on Monday, stepped out for lunch date in Hyderabad. The three were joined by Vijay’s parents Govardhan Rao Deverakonda and Madhavi Deverakonda. Check out the inside pic from their outing.

International star Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a picture of herself as she stepped out of her home in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a selfie from her car. Scroll down and have a look.

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were all smiles posing for camera as they joined their daughter Vamika for a playdate. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a selfie with Anushka, taking a short break from watching over their daughter.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone received the TIME 100 Impact Awards in Dubai on Monday. The diva looked gorgeous in a shimmery silver saree.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Vidhi Pandya recently had a fun reunion. Their fans are going gaga over their meet-up. Pictures and videos are being circulated on social media.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently inside Lock Upp. He was recently spotted offering namaz inside the jail and fans are just awe of him.

Apna Munawar namaz padhne ja raha hai #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/ptY0ATfJV8 — Munawar Trends And News (@Munawar_Trends) March 29, 2022