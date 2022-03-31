Trending pics: Bharti Singh’s newborn, SRK in Dubai & more

Mumbai: Entertainment industry is always buzzing with new updates almost every minute. So, there’s never a dull day in the tinsel town. From stars going on vacation to just randomly stepping out for dinner or events, there’s always brewing something or the other. Thanks to the social media, we get to see all those updates. In case if you have missed out any of them, scroll down and have a look at all the viral photos that took internet by storm.

After wrapping up the shooting schedule of Pathaan in Spain, Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Dubai. Fans have been sharing a video of a man they say is none other than King Khan, hiding under a hoodie as he made his way to a small mall with bodyguards by his side. Check out the picture and viral video below.

In a set of other viral photos, SRK was seen posing for selfies with his fans in Spain. The actor is seen flaunting his long locks in the pictures.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents soon. The couple had shared the news about her pregnancy a few months back. While her exact delivery date is not disclosed, super excited fans are leaving no stone unturned to suprise the internet with the morphed pictures of the couple with new born.

(Image Source: Twitter)

(Image Source: YouTube)

(Image Source: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are shelling out major couple goals ever since got married. They are currently holidaying together at an undisclosed location. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram shared a mushy picture from their get-away. Have a look.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Dasvi with her co-star Nimrat Kaur, visited Taj Mahal in Agra. Scroll down to see the pictures Yami posted on her Insta page.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped some amazing photos as she wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Sharing the pics on Instagram, she wrote, “And, it’s a wrap Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Can’t wait for you all to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more. April 28 it is.”

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday visited Devbhumi Dwarka Temple in Gujrat along with her co-star Vikrant Massey.