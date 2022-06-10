Trending pics: Deepika visits Tirupati, Salman Khan in Hyderabad & more

Mumbai: A new day calls for a new set of photos! Every day a lot happens in the film and TV industry and while you may not be able to catch up with all of them, here we bring you all those trending pictures that grabbed headlines today.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone was spotted visting ord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati along with her family. They visited the temple on the occasion of Prakash Padukone’s 67th birthday. Check out her pictures below.

Amid the hot rumours about their relationship, actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to share a new pic with her alleged beau Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing a belated National Best Friends Day post, Sonakshi Sinha captioned it as, “Its #NationalBestFriendDay! Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)”. In the picture, both can be seen twinning in a black t-shirt, but with different captions written on the t-shirts.

Taking to her Instagram, actress Anushka Sharma shared a story which is a photo of a baby seat that seems to be mounted on a cycle. What caught our attention is the message on it, a promise made by the actress to her little daughter Vamika that read, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life.”

Salman Khan is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his much-anticipated upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie’s title has now been changed to ‘Bhaijaan’. A picture of Salman from a city hotel, where he is currently staying, is surfacing online. In the photo, the actor can be seen serving himself food which looks like biryani. Here’s the viral snap.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her birthday today with her beau Karan Kundrra in Goa. Last night, she ringed in her birthday with Karan and celebrated her birthday with the media. The pictures and videos of the same have gone viral and TejRan fans can’t get over their cute chemistry.

A BTS video of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film has surfaced on the internet.

Taapsee Pannu is currently in Copenhagen, Denmark for vacation and as usual has been keeping fans updated with pictures and videos.