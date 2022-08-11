Trending pics: Kareena flaunts baby bump, Salman in Vishakhapatnam, Tiger Shroff’s GF & more

Mumbai: Everyday, fans are curious to know what their favorite celebrities are up to. Thanks to the social media, which provides us an inside glimpse of the star’s life. Many celeb pictures took over the internet today and if you have missed it out, fret not! Here, we bring to you a curated list of all the unmissable pictures and posts of the day. Have a look at them.

Kareena Kapoor has shared an unseen picture from the sets of her film Laal Singh Chaddha where she gave a glimpse of her baby bump Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted the photo from the time when she was pregnant with Jeh. Have a look.

On Thursday, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan soaked himself in the spirit of patriotism as he spent his day with the Indian Navy sailors in Vishakhapatnam. Check out a few viral pictures here.

The one time that both the sailors of the Indian Navy and Salman Khan are left in awe of each other. Such was the case when Khan spent an entire day with the Indian Navy on the pride of the nation, The Visakhapatnam#SalmanKhan #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/S9R7adjbwz — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 11, 2022

#SalmanKhan spends quality time with the Indian Navy at The Visakhapatnam, a State of the Art Ship. pic.twitter.com/4VC237N9kd — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 11, 2022

Amid breakup rumours with Disha Patani, actor Tiger Shroff and ‘Casanova’ girl Akanksha Sharma’s dating reports are going viral on internet.

Popular playback singer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis. Check out the dreamy pictures here.

Gauri Khan shared a picture with hubby Shah Rukh Khan and their friends and family in Delhi on Wednesday. “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at Shalini Passi’s,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier in January this year. On Thursday, PeeCee shared a photo of Malti Marie wearing a T-shirt with the words “Desi Girl” written on it.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attended Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Sana Khan took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a photo of herself beautiful in which she looked beautiful in bottle green color abaya.