Trending pics: Salman Khan with fan in Hyderabad, Sonam Kapoor with baby & more

Mumbai: Celebrities make headlines for their pictures almost everyday. Be it a social media post in which they give us a sneak peek of their day or them being spotted in the city, tinsel town natives leave netizens mesmerized. In today’s ‘Trending Pics’ segment, let’s have a look at what our stars are up to. Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan and several others were in trends for their photos. Scroll down to see.

Salman Khan, who is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, happily posed with a fan in the city. In the viral picture, the superstar looks dapper like always in a white full sleeves tee.

Shah Rukh Khan landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the shoot of his upcoming pan-India film ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. Several pictures of the superstar at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have gone crazy viral locking fans in a frenzy.

Look on the pink side of life…beautiful you.



What a treat, so happy to see new pics…Hello there handsome..@iamsrk..you look fabulous.



Hope you enjoy your stay in Hyderabad & the rain there.



Love u always. #SRK♡ pic.twitter.com/WxI2MNq0om — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) June 16, 2022

Actress Hina Khan is currently having a gala time in Abu Dhabi and sharing snippets from her fun-filled vacation on Instagram.

Social media sensation Abdu Rozik is currently on his trip to India. He was visited Chennai first and then Mumbai where he had some fun time with Bollywood celebrities. His pictures with gorgeous diva Jacqueline Fernandez are going viral on social media.

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, celebrated her baby shower in London. Her old pictures where she is holding a baby adorably in her arms are resurfacing online. Check out pictures below.