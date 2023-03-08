Trending pics: Salman Khan with hijabi fan, MC Stan in Hyderabad, Ranbir’s daughter & more

Mumbai: Celebrities are constantly in the news for their pictures, whether it’s a social media post offering a glimpse into their daily lives or getting papped in and around the town, they never fail to capture the attention of their fans. In today’s segment of ‘Trending Pics’, let’s take a look at what our favorite stars have been up to recently. It’s Holi and celebrities photos from the festival of colors are ruling the internet.

Katrina Kaif posted pictures from the Holi celebration with husband Vicky Kaushal and her family. She captioned the photos, “Happy Holi.”

A picture of Salman Khan posing with a female fan is surfacing on the internet and it has been reportedly taken on the sets of Tiger 3.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with baby girl Raha at a private airport in Mumbai on Monday. Daddy Ranbir made sure her face was not fully visible to the paparazzi who tried to capture her. He wore a black jacket with the same color Binnie cap. Baby Raha was seen in a baby pink dress.

Bollywood actress Janvhi Kapoor and her alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya’s latest click is going crazy viral on social media. The hunk, who is currently holidaying with Janhvi, her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, took to his Instagram stories to send the birthday girl his love on Monday. Posting a silhouette of himself holding Janhvi by the waist, he wrote, “Happy Birthday” followed by a red heart emoji.

Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan was in Hyderabad on Sunday as he performed at Sania Mirza’s farewell at LB Stadium. His photos with Sania and his family are taking the internet by storm. Check them out below.

Such A HardWorking Man MCStan… Today His Show In Mumbai But He Still Go To Hyderabad For His Performance In Sania Mirza Farewell



VIBING WITH MC STAN#SaniaMirza #MCStan𓃵 #MCStan pic.twitter.com/VwSa8HQslK — Vishnu Vishal Reddy (@Vishal767082) March 5, 2023

On the occasion of Holi, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram to share colorful photos from their haldi ceremony that was last month. The couple got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer and have been gradually sharing photos from their different ceremonies. The photos were captioned, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures as she enjoyed a fabulous Holi session with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi,” she wrote.