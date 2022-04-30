Trending pics: Salman Khan with kids, Pratik Sehajpal’s Christian wedding & more

Mumbai: Seeing where our favourite celebrities are traveling, what they worn and news projects that they are taking up, fans are always keen to stay updated about everything that’s happening around them. Internet, especially social media has certainly made it easy for all of us to keep a tab on our beloved celebrities and their everyday life.

Salman Khan recently attended one-year celebrations of Jacqueline Fernandez’s charitable foundation, ‘You Only Live Once YOLO’. Pictures and videos of him bonding with kids at the event are going viral on social media.

Global star Priyanka Chopra is loving her time in her swimming pool. PC took to Instagram to share two photos of herself soaking in the sun in an infinity pool in her home in Los Angeles. She wrote, “Instagram vs reality,”

Katrina Kaif left fans swooning with her new photos from her ‘Saturday Hair’ series. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared photos in which she is seen slaying in a white and green checkered dress with her hair left open. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “It’s called ‘SATURDAY HAIR’ according to @amitthakur_hair.”

Pratik Sehajpal is gearing up to release his upcoming single ‘Subah Se Shaam’. The music video poster featuring Pratik and actress Shipra Goyal as Christian bride and groom is going viral. Check it out below.

Deepika Padukone recently shared some lovely pictures from her Venice trip on Instagram, where she was accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha.

Alia Bhatt has shared a priceless throwback monochrome picture on Instagram to mark father-in-law Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary.