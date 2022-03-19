Trending pics: Samantha with baby, Holi at Mahesh Babu’s Jubilee Hills home & more

Mumbai: Been excited for your favourite star’s Holi 2022 pictures but missed out on all of them? Worry not, we have got you covered everything in today’s trending pics section. While Katrina shared glimpses of her first Holi celebrations with Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws, telly stars were no less in celebrating the festival of colors. Scroll down and check out the pictures below.

Katrina Kaif created ripples on internet as she shared pictures from her first Holi celebrations with Vicky Kaushal post their marriage. The happy picture features Vicky’s parents and younger brother Sunny Kaushal went viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie ‘Yashoda’, was spotted with a little fan recently. The adorable picture of the actress with a baby girl is surfacing on internet. Check it out below.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra treated their fans with love-filled snaps from their first holi celebrations. Tejasswi and Karan are fondly called TejRan by their fans. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi posted an adorable pic with Karan, wherein their faces are covered in gulaal. Check out the pictures below.

On the occasion of Holi 2022, Kareena Kapoor posted an adorable snap wherein she can be seen making a sandcastle with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan on the beach. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who is busy enjoying a dreamy vacation in Maldives, shared the cute picture along with the caption, “On Holi, we build sandcastle.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were papped together on Holi. They attended the event in Juhu as they were clicked.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodhkar on Saturday glimpses of their holi celebrations at their residence in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. Sharing a bunch of happy pics, she wrote, W”hatta day!! Holi at the Ghattamaneni residence!!! The only thing missing was huge bath tubs 🙁 Happy Holi 🦋🖍so much love there is to show in these colours to all our friends and loved ones and I did that today .. what a fun day specially cooked up by moi..for all the kiddos at home .. I loved every moment of it 🥳🥳 Only to know the color took forever to come out 🙈🙈🙈 May this bring us more and more together with more and more love.”