Trending pics, videos: Ali Fazal performs Umrah, SRK back on Instagram & more

Mumbai: Everyday, fans wait for exciting updates from the world of entertainment. And we all know that the industry is constantly buzzing with new updates, and so are celebrities’ social media accounts. So, it might be difficult for you to keep a tab of everything that’s happening in and around the tinsel town. Worry not! We have got you covered everything in today’s photos of the day segment.

Boney Kapoor, on Wednesday, got a little nostalgic as he shared a throwback picture of his darling wife Sridevi on his Instagram handle. The late actress is seen celebrating the Durga Puja festival. He wrote, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback on Instagram after a four-month-long break. He shared a commercial for an electronic brand on Instagram in which he features with wife Gauri Khan. The actor had not posted anything on his social media handles ever since their son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case.

Ali Fazal, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film ‘Kandahar’ in Saudi Arabia, recently took off for a spiritual outing and paid a visit to Mecca and Medina. Posting a video from his religious outing, Ali wrote, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast . This one was for Amma and Nana..” Read the full caption below.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had dropped a glimpse of his delicious food including fries, salad, and mocktail post his shoot pack up. On Wednesday evening, he shared a picture from his gym and said it’s time to pay for those fries, pointing out at his cheat meal. Check it out below.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to become parents. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

Krushna Abhishek recently bought a luxurious car. His sister and actor Arti Singh posted a picture along with the car and captioned how proud she is of her brother. She wrote, ” So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister”