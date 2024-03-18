Trending: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her Rs 8.3 crore necklace

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s recent return to Mumbai has sparked a flurry of attention. The actress landed in the city on Friday and was spotted making a splash at a luxury brand event over the weekend. Priyanka attended Bvlgari’s “A Roman Holi” event where she dazzled in a blush pink saree with a modern twist, showcasing her signature blend of traditional and contemporary style.

Her ensemble was elevated by an exquisite Bvlgari neckpiece adorned with vibrant gems sourced from Jaipur, which Priyanka herself revealed to be one of her favourite pieces from the latest collection. However, what truly grabbed headlines was the staggering price tag attached to the necklace – a jaw-dropping Rs 8.3 crore, as reported by Celebrity Outfit Decode’s Instagram page.

Not stopping there, Priyanka adorned another Bulgari serpenti necklace at a separate event, reportedly valued at Rs. 58.65 lakhs, further solidifying her status as a style icon with a love for luxury.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the show “Citadel” alongside Richard Madden. Additionally, she is set to star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in a film directed by Ilya Naishuller. In Bollywood, she is gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film “Jee Le Zara.”