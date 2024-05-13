Trending: Salt and pepper look of SRK from his next movie

Mumbai: Fans are going gaga as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are gearing up for their first on-screen collaboration in the action-packed thriller ‘King.’ Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan alongside Siddharth Anand, the film promises to be a thrilling ride for audiences.

The latest buzz on X is about Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the movie, with rumors suggesting that he will don a distinctive ‘Salt and Pepper’ look for his role in the film. Viral images circulating on social media hint at SRK’s transformation for the character, leaving fans more and more excited.

Deadly salt and pepper look hai King Shah Rukh Khan , Jaldi se ek proper first look release krdo “King” ka ! pic.twitter.com/j5CArgcTFh — Harry Ghai (@iamharryghai) May 13, 2024

So its a Salt & Pepper look for #SRK in his next KING 🔥🔥🔥



The Look is gonna be the talk of the town soon ! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/4ah7yuKe4o — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) May 13, 2024

Mass Leak Looks Of #ShahRukhKhan



So its a Salt & Pepper look for #SRK in his next KING 🔥🔥🔥



The Look is gonna be the talk of the town soon ! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/zJiAWVUXuz — ​🇰​​🇮​​🇳​​🇬 (@Aatank0000) May 13, 2024

More About SRK’s Movie KIng

According to recent report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan is set to portray the role of a ‘Don’ in King and the character will have some grey shades. SRK will reportedly sport long hair and a subtle beard in all new avatar. The official look announcement is expected in September.

King is poised to be a high-octane action thriller and will showcase the journey of mentor and disciple as they navigate challenges and test their survival skills against the odds. The film marks a significant milestone as it introduces Suhana Khan to the silver screen, portraying the role of the disciple alongside her father.