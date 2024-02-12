Trending: Shah Rukh Khan visits exhibition, videos go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan recently made waves as he graced the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final between Jordan and Qatar in Doha’s Lusail Stadium. The actor, known for his charisma, also stole the spotlight at a high-end watch exhibition in Doha, showcasing a new and stylish long-hair look.

Donning a white shirt and beige pants, King Khan flashed his trademark smile, delighting fans in attendance. Watch the videos below.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. The event will feature ‘The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan.’ The actor has been actively engaging with global platforms, demonstrating his influence and popularity on an international scale.

In another noteworthy moment, SRK also met Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Dressed in a white shirt and a blue hoodie, Shah Rukh Khan warmly shook hands with the Prime Minister, receiving a warm welcome as a Special Guest of Honor at the AFC Final in Doha. A photo is going viral on X.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to make headlines both on and off-screen, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, including a film with daughter Suhana Khan and YRF’s highly anticipated ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan.’