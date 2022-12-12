Trending technologies, top programming languages that you must know

JavaScript tops the list of trending languages

Published: 12th December 2022
Whether you are fresher or looking for a career change you must be aware of the trending technologies and top programming languages that are in high demand currently.

Keeping yourself updated with the latest technologies and programming will not only help you in accomplishing the duties at your current job but also help in climbing the ladder of success.

Tending technologies

Following are the current trending technologies. These technologies are going to be relevant for many upcoming years.

  1. AI and Machine Learning
  2. Full Stack Development
  3. DevOps
  4. Cybersecurity
  5. METAVERSE
  6. Blockchain
  7. CLOUD Computing
  8. HyperAutomation
  9. Data Science
  10. Business Intelligence

Top programming languages

Apart from technologies, it is important to learn top programming languages as these languages are used while implementing difficult tasks.

Currently, JavaScript tops the list of trending languages. Other languages are as follows

  1. Javascript
  2. Python
  3. Go
  4. Java
  5. Kotlin
  6. PHP
  7. C#
  8. Swift
  9. R
  10. Ruby

