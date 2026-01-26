Hyderabad: A surprise public appearance by Bollywood actress Disha Patani and indie Punjabi singer Talwiinder has set social media abuzz, with fans believing the duo has finally made their relationship official. After weeks of speculation and quiet sightings, the two were seen together at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai, where they arrived hand in hand and spent time together in full public view.

The couple was spotted walking through the venue surrounded by fans and cameras, appearing comfortable and closely bonded. Videos of their outing quickly surfaced online, with many calling it their “official debut” as a couple. In the viral clip, Talwiinder, who usually hides his face with masks or paint to maintain privacy, appeared relaxed and comfortable during the outing.

Though, neither Disha nor Talwiinder has issued a formal statement, their appearance is enough to convince fans that the dating rumours are true.

Rumours Began in Udaipur

The dating rumours first started in mid January during the wedding celebrations of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur. Several videos from the wedding showed Disha and Talwiinder holding hands and chatting closely with friends, including actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Soon after the wedding, the two were also photographed together at the Udaipur airport, which further strengthened speculation about their growing closeness.

Talwiinder’s Musical Moment Steals the Show

Apart from relationship buzz, Talwiinder also made headlines for his performance at Lollapalooza. He surprised fans by joining American R&B star Kehlani on stage during her set. The performance received a huge response from the Mumbai crowd and highlighted Talwiinder’s rising global presence.

Disha Patani, who was earlier linked to Tiger Shroff, has remained silent about her personal life since their reported breakup in 2022. Talwiinder is also known for valuing privacy and focusing attention on his music rather than his personal life.