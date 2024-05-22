Trending video: Here’s what SRK gave to Hyderabad player

Mumbai: SunRisers Hyderabad, known for their impressive high-total batting records in the IPL 2024, couldn’t manage to show their crazy performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Led by Pat Cummins, SRH managed to score only 159 runs while batting first. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target in less than 14 overs, securing their spot in the final.

Pictures and videos from the match have been trending on social media, but the moment that caught everyone’s attention was a heartfelt interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and SRH batter Rahul Tripathi.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 runs. After his dismissal, a distraught image of Tripathi went viral on social media, with one account calling it the ‘most heart-breaking photo of the day’.

Well Played Champ Rahul Tripathi.

Well Played Champ Rahul Tripathi.

Not only survived the fiery spell of Starc but also took us back into the game from nowhere.

Following the match, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a warm relationship with Tripathi, a former KKR player, met him and offered a comforting hug.

SRH will now face the winner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator for a chance to compete in the IPL 2024 final.