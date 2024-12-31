Trending video: Salman Khan dances with Ambanis on his hit song

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar with family and close friends, including the Ambanis. The grand celebration was filled with music, heartfelt moments, and star-studded events.

Salman wowed everyone by performing his iconic song “Oh Oh Jaane Jaana” from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Dressed in a leather jacket and casual jeans, he sang live, bringing back the magic of the ’90s. Fans loved seeing him groove to the classic hit.

Latest: Megastar Salman Khan vibing to “Oh Oh Jane Jana” in Jamnagar with the Ambanis! @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7hns8RZdA4 — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) December 30, 2024

One of the heartwarming highlights was when Salman greeted Kokilaben Ambani at the event. He walked up to her for blessings, and she hugged him warmly, creating a sweet moment that won everyone’s hearts.

MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN meeting piramal family & Ambani family….#Sikandar #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/bomMY9gfZA — Lokendra Kumar (@rasafi24365) December 31, 2024

Family Celebrations

Salman’s family joined him for the big day. A video shared by his brother-in-law showed Salman cutting a cake with his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, siblings, and friends. His niece Ayat was by his side as they cut a special cake together. The Ambanis also joined the celebration, cheering for the actor.

Salman, along with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, visited a mall in Jamnagar. Fans were thrilled to see them and crowded around for a glimpse. At a later event, Salman joked about being jealous of Jamnagar residents, calling the city “heaven.”

Work Front

Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 18 and working on his next film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the movie is set for an Eid 2025 release.