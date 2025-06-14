Trending video: Salman Khan’s comment on ‘divorce’ goes viral

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s personal life has always been a hot topic for fans and media alike. Be it his marriage speculations or his take on relationships, anything Bhai says grabs instant attention and this time is no different. A fresh clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 is doing rounds on social media, where Salman is seen giving a hilarious yet sharp take on modern marriages and divorces.

Salman Khan in The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show is returning with Season 3 on Netflix, and guess who’s the first guest? It’s none other than Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. The first episode drops on June 21, 2025, but a teaser clip is already making waves.

In the viral video, Salman is seen saying, “Jo sacrifice karte the, jo tolerance ka factor hai. Ab raat ko ek taang aajati hai upar toh uspe divorce ho jata hai. (Earlier, people used to sacrifice; there was a tolerance factor. Now, even if a leg comes over them at night, they get divorced).”

He further said, “Kharate liye jaate hai, thodi si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jata hai. Aur fir divorce toh chalo hogaya, woh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai (Because of snoring and a little misunderstanding, people get divorced. And then once divorce is done, she will take half of your money as well).”

The Unfiltered Version of Salman Khan will never be less entertaining😂😂🙏🏻#SalmanKhan talks about relationships and divorce on the Kapil Sharma Show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zgcB0AZ3DE — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 14, 2025

While fans were hoping he might drop some hints about his own wedding, Salman’s comments turned into a laugh riot but also sparked a new wave of memes and discussions online. As always, Bhaijaan knows how to keep things spicy!

On the work front, while no official film has been announced, Salman is reportedly in talks for Apoorva Lakhia’s next, based on the Galwan Valley conflict, where he is said to play an Indian Army officer. And of course, fans will also see him back as the host of Bigg Boss 19.