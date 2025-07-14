Mumbai: We all know how Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and little AbRam. While he rarely shares glimpses of his bond with them on social media, whenever he does, fans go gaga over the warmth and affection. And now, a rare video of SRK with his youngest, AbRam, is melting hearts all over the internet.

The viral clip is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations in 2024, an event that was nothing short of a Bollywood spectacle. As the couple marked their first wedding anniversary on July 12, unseen photos and videos from their wedding festivities have resurfaced online, including a sweet father-son moment that fans can’t stop talking about.

King Khan with his prince AbRam. Photo of the Ambani wedding. And pointing out that all the camera clicks are for them. @iamsrk @gaurikhan 💜Good Night and Good Morning! For all SRK fans. @CeliaBlalock @MonikaBeing #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/AoKfQLMuU8 — Vivei Zafir 🩺 Physician and SRK Fan. (@ViRifaz) July 14, 2025

During one of the pre-wedding events, a fun Bollywood-themed antakshari was hosted by music maestro Shankar Mahadevan. The event saw top Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and of course, Shah Rukh Khan, having a gala time.

In the now-viral video, King Khan is seen joining his son AbRam during the musical game. The superstar not only shares the mic with him but also does his signature open-arms pose, cheering his son as he sings.

Blast from the past… Shah Rukh and AbRam didn’t just attend the wedding — they owned it. Anant & Radhika’s night turned magical.🌟#ShahRukhKhan 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/6TxBESkwoX — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 13, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration.