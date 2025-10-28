Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam, one of India’s most celebrated and versatile playback singers, is back in the spotlight but this time, for all the right reasons. Known for his wide vocal range and soulful performances, his name has often been linked with controversies.

However, his latest gesture during a live concert in Srinagar is earning him immense praise on social media.

Sonu Nigam paused his performance midway when it was the time for Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer, to begin. The concert held near Dal Lake was packed with fans.

In the now-viral video, the singer is seen gesturing to pause and telling his team, “Please give me two minutes; the azaan is about to begin here.” His respectful gesture was met with loud cheers and applause from the audience. Once the azaan concluded, Nigam resumed his performance.

The video quickly went viral online, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. While many lauded his sensitivity and maturity, others recalled his 2017 azaan controversy, when he had made headlines for his remarks against loudspeaker use during early morning prayers.

Sonu Nigam 2017 Azaan controversy

At that time, Sonu Nigam had tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim, and I have to be woken up by the azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?”

He had further added, “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”

Though those tweets were later deleted, they have now resurfaced again, leading to renewed debate and even calls for a boycott of his Srinagar concert before it took place.

Now, with his thoughtful pause for the azaan, fans say Sonu Nigam has redeemed himself, showing growth and genuine respect for all faiths.