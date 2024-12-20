Trending video: SRK dances with school kids on ‘Om Shanti Om’ song

Mumbai: The annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School turned into a star-studded evening as Bollywood’s biggest names came together to cheer for their kids. Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among the many celebrities who attended the event.

SRK and Abhishek’s Dance Moment

A viral video from the event shows Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan dancing to the popular song “Deewangi Deewangi” from Om Shanti Om. Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan joined the fun, while Abhishek and Aishwarya danced alongside the school kids. This adorable moment won hearts and silenced rumors about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan grooving to 'Deewangi Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om at the annual function is a vibe like no other! His energy and moves light up the entire room.

AbRam and Aaradhya Steal the Spotlight

Shah Rukh’s son AbRam and Abhishek-Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya performed in a Christmas-themed play. Their talent and grace were widely appreciated, with their proud parents capturing the memorable moments on camera.

Latest: Shah Rukh Khan watching children performing on Swades 's yeh jo desh hai tera, Swades hai mera song

The event brought together many Bollywood families, including Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, and Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also attended, adding to the glamor.

SRK’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy filming King with his daughter Suhana. He also recently collaborated with his sons Aryan and AbRam for the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King.