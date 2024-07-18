Trending: Virat Kohli’s first video with son Akaay leaked online

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple of Bollywood and cricket, are proud parents to daughter Vamika and their newborn son, Akaay. The couple is known for keeping their children away from the media and paparazzi, avoiding sharing any photos of them on social media.

Despite their efforts, fans often capture and share photos and videos of their kids online. And now, the first-ever video of Akaay emerged online, causing a buzz among fans.

Virat Kohli was seen holding baby Akaay on the streets of London, accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli, who is enjoying some time off from cricket after the T20 World Cup triumph, is currently spending quality time with his family in London.

Virat Kohli with Akaay in London. ❤️pic.twitter.com/bbqZetrExZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2024

In May this year, Anushka and Virat expressed their gratitude towards the paparazzi for respecting their kids’ privacy and being cooperative.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15. They announced his arrival with a statement and revealed his name as Akaay. Virat and Anushka have always maintained a strict no-photo policy for their little ones, emphasizing their commitment to their children’s privacy.