Hidden in the hills of Manipur, in Northeast India, lies a lake that many people in India do not know much about, but should. It is called Loktak Lake, and it is often known as the “Lake of Tears.” The name may sound sad, but the lake itself is calm, beautiful, and full of life.

Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Its size changes with the seasons, but it usually spreads across hundreds of square kilometres. From a distance, the lake looks like a green and blue painting, with clouds reflected on the water and hills standing quietly around it.

So why is it called the Lake of Tears?

The name comes from local legends and the emotional bond people share with the lake. For generations, Loktak has been a witness to hardship floods, conflicts, and struggles faced by the people of Manipur. Many families depend completely on the lake for survival. When the lake suffers, the people suffer too. Over time, poets and writers began calling it the “Lake of Tears” to show this deep connection between human pain and nature.

One of the most interesting facts about Loktak Lake is its floating islands, known as phumdis. These are thick masses of plants, soil, and roots that float on the water like natural rafts. Some are so large that people live on them in small huts. Boats replace roads, and water becomes part of daily life.

On these floating islands lies something truly rare Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world. This park is home to the Sangai deer, also called the “dancing deer of Manipur.” When the deer walks on the soft phumdis, it looks like it is dancing.

Loktak Lake is a lifeline for thousands of people. Fishermen catch fish every morning, farmers depend on the water, and local markets are filled with lake produce. But the lake is also in danger. Pollution, changes in water levels, and human pressure are slowly harming it.

Still, there is hope. Local communities, students, and environmental groups are working to protect Loktak Lake and spread awareness.

Loktak Lake reminds us that lakes are not just water bodies, they carry stories, emotions, and lives. The Lake of Tears teaches us one simple lesson: if we respect nature, it will protect us in return.