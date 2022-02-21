Trial against Akbaruddin Owaisi in Nirmal hate speech case begins

Hyderabad: The trial in the alleged hate speech of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi pertaining to Nirmal town began on Monday and two witnesses including a former cop deposed before the court.

The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Cum Special Court constituted for MPs and MLAs court has fixed schedule to conduct day to day trial against Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech case.

On day one of the trial the AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi along with the Azeem-Bin-Yahiya (former president Nirmal unit) were present before Sessions Judge Cum Special Court constituted for MPs and MLAs court.

The former Inspector of Police Nirmal town police station Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy deposed before the judge. The police had booked a suo-moto case under IPC sections 120-B (Criminal conspiracy),153-A (Promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion), 295 (A)( Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

He recorded the statement stating that on December 22, 2012 the AIMIM party conducted a public meeting at NTR stadium Nirmal town. During the speech at the public meeting Akbaruddin has allegedly uttered provocative words and used the language promoting the communal enmity against a particular religion.

He also gave provocative speeches provoking the people to fight against the democratically elected Government.

K Shankar another witness who was in in charge of the NTR stadium (Venue) where the public meeting was held recorded the statement stating that that it was Azeem Bin Yahiya AIMIM party president Nirmal who had booked the premises for holding the public meeting.