Hyderabad: While Ram Charan’s blockbuster film Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office, the movie has now landed in a fresh controversy. Several tribal and Adivasi organisations have raised objections over certain scenes and dialogues, claiming that they portray tribal communities in a negative and disrespectful manner.

Why Are Tribal Groups Upset With Peddi?

According to complaints submitted by tribal leaders in Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam and Vizianagaram districts, some dialogues in the film allegedly insult tribal communities and hurt their sentiments. The groups claim that certain words and character portrayals reinforce stereotypes and misrepresent tribal culture and traditions.

Representatives of the organisations have reportedly approached district authorities and police officials, seeking action against those responsible for the film’s content.

Demand for SC/ST Atrocities Case

The controversy has intensified after tribal organisations demanded that a case be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They have called for legal action against director Buchi Babu Sana, production house Mythri Movie Makers, and even members of the censor board who approved the film for release.

The complainants argue that the objectionable content should have been removed before the movie reached theatres.

The issue has sparked a major debate online. While many social media users support the concerns raised by tribal groups, others believe that Peddi is a fictional film and should not be viewed as a direct representation of any real community.

The discussion has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics among movie fans and industry followers.

This is not the first controversy surrounding the film. Earlier, some viewers and women’s groups criticised the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, alleging that it was overly glamorised. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and reportedly made minor changes to the theatrical version.

Makers Yet to React

As of now, the makers of Peddi have not released any official statement regarding the latest allegations. It remains to be seen whether the film’s team will respond to the demands made by tribal organisations or make any further changes to the movie.