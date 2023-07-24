Tribals in Maha’s Maoist-hit districts get first-ever mobile cancer hospital

Nagpur: In a major initiative to bring preventive health-care to some of the remotest corners of the Maoist-infested districts in Maharashtra, a NGO has launched a ‘Cancer Screening Hospital on Wheels’ for the benefit of the tribals and villagers.

Billed as the first of its kind non-governmental initiative in Maharashtra, the mobile cancer hospital travels to far-flung villages of Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts of eastern Maharashtra and organises cancer checkup camps daily.

In the past 10 days since its inauguration, it has screened around 500 men, women and children from some of the poorest and marginalised sections for cancer problems – and is proving to be popular – with similar demands coming from other villages.

Sparking concerns, an average of 5 percent (around 25) of those screened so far are “suspected to be afflicted by one or the other types of cancer” and shall now be referred to other hospitals for further analysis.

The mobile cancer hospital, set up through the Vijay Kiran Trust, is the brainchild of Congress MLA Vijay N. Wadettiwar, and is “a totally free and convenient facility” practically available at the doorsteps of the local population.

“This mobile cancer hospital has state-of-the-art equipment like an advanced X-ray unit, a mammography machine to detect breast cancer, spirometry for lung tests, a cutting-edge pathological lab that conduct 45 different types of blood tests, eclampsia and pre-eclampsia for pregnant women, facility for diagnosing respiratory illness among kids, blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular and other modern facilities,” Wadettiwar told IANS.

The unique project has cost nearly Rs 3 crore and depending on its success here, would be extended later to cater to other backward districts in the state, he said.

Wadettiwar said that studies have shown that in the eastern Maharashtra region, cancers of the mouth, breast and uterus are showing alarming incidence, and this mobile cancer hospital will help detect these at any early stage to provide timely treatment and help save lives.

Project coordinator Nilesh Harle said that many people in those regions have little or no access to any kind of cancer check-ups, many miss their routine health-checks and go for treatment only when their condition becomes critical.

“Many from the underprivileged sections do not even talk out of fear or lack of resources and continue to suffer silently till it may be too late. This mobile cancer hospital aims to help detect cancers in such people and start the treatment protocols to save their lives,” Harle added.

Another major aspect is the high cost of cancer treatments that become a major deterrent for many to seek timely medical assistance from this life-threatening disease, Wadettiwar pointed out.

Explaining the reasons for launching the service, the Congress legislator said that he had witnessed the agony of many cancer patients and how their families were also shattered by the disease.

“I wanted to do something, especially for the deprived sections. After detailed discussions with several renowned oncologists and other medicos, we came up with this unique mobile cancer hospital,” Wadettiwar said.

Those who are suspected to be inflicted by any cancer after the screening rounds, teams of specialist doctors will take charge to accompany the patients for further suitable treatment, ensuring seamless and timely access to the best possible cancer care, he said.

The approach has also ensured that a vast number of people can be covered by the tests, thus saving them the time and