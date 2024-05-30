Tribals take out rally urging Maoists not to enter AP’s Alluri district

Visakhapatnam: Tribals took out a massive rally against the Maoists at Maddigaruvu Santha in G Madugula mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Thursday, urging the Maoists not to come to Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The rally was organised by the people of Killankota, Boithili, Injari, Ginnelakota, Jamiguda, and Kuntarla gram panchayats, who stated that there was no development in the region when Maoists were active, but situation has changed after the creation of infrastructure like roads and cell towers in the Maoist-affected areas for the past one year.

Raising slogans against the Maoists, around 500 protesters urged the State government to continue the development programs.

The residents of Paderu expressed happiness that they could now visit Visakhapatnam without any fear, which was not the case earlier when Maoists were roaming around when people couldn’t even dare to go to the Santha (local market).

The family members of the victims who were killed by Maoists also participated in the rally.