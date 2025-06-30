Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par, has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. But over the past few months, the actor has opened up like never before and his latest revelation has left fans shocked.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Aamir Khan spoke about one of the darkest phases of his life which was his separation from his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 2002.

“When Reena and I separated, that evening I finished an entire bottle of alcohol, and for the next 1.5 years I drank every day. I never slept. Main behosh ho jaata tha daaru peeke (I would pass out after drinking heavily). I was trying to kill myself,” Aamir confessed.

Aamir Khan

The actor also revealed he had completely disconnected from the world. “I was not even working then. Neither did I care to meet anybody,” he said, adding how ironic it felt to be called ‘Man of the Year’ by a leading publication the same year Lagaan released.

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta’s love story and divorce

Aamir and Reena’s love story goes way back to their days as neighbours. Aamir had fallen head over heels for her, even writing her a letter in his own blood. Though she initially rejected him, Reena eventually said yes, and the two secretly tied the knot. Reena even made a brief appearance in Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Married for 16 years, the couple shares two children Junaid and Ira.

Their relationship ended a year after they worked together on Lagaan, a film that would go on to create history.

Following his split with Reena, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple, too, parted ways in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Now, at 60, Aamir has found love again, this time in Gauri Spratt. The actor recently introduced Gauri to the media and revealed that his family has warmly welcomed her into their lives.