Trinamool Congress leadership ‘keeping close watch’ on Mahua Moitra issue

Published: 20th October 2023 12:46 pm IST
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra (File Photo)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen on Thursday said the party leadership is “keeping a close watch” on the controversial cash-for-query charges against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, adding that a reaction in the matter will come at an “appropriate time”.

“Right now we have nothing to comment on the matter. Any reaction in the matter will come from the appropriate leadership and at the appropriate time,” he said.

Party insiders said that instructions have come from the top leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, not to comment on the matter as of now.

Mahua Moitra points finger at PMO in ‘cash for query’ row

“The Chief Minister and our party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is keeping a close watch on the entire development. Any comment or reaction in the matter will be given by either the Chief Minister or the national general secretary,” said a member of the state cabinet.

He however, gave a subtle hint that the days forward might not be that rosy for Moitra.

“The party has announced its stand of ‘zero tolerance’ on the issue of corruption. Previously, the party adopted the same ‘zero tolerance’ stand on the issue of Partha Chatterjee, despite the fact that he was virtually the party’s second-in-command at that time. The party’s stand is the same even today,” he added.

He also explained that the party is not in a position to make any comment in the matter since it would be decided by the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

“Any comment on the issue can be made only after a decision of the Ethics Committee on the matter surfaces.”

