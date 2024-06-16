Trinamool Congress’s Abhishek Banerjee undergoes minor surgery

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday underwent a minor surgery on his back at a Kolkata-based hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, authorities of the medical establishment said.

The 37-year-old Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was later discharged from the hospital after which he returned home, they said.

“Abhishek Banerjee underwent a surgical procedure and he is now hemodynamically stable,” an official of the hospital said.

The official said that Banerjee underwent a minor plastic surgery on his back.

“It was not something very serious… We found him doing well and fit for discharge. Our team of doctors will keep a watch on his condition,” the official told PTI.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and de facto number two in the party, on Wednesday said he would be taking a hiatus from organisational work for some pressing medical reasons.

“In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that the government of West Bengal will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need,” he said in a post on X handle.