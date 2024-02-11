Trinamool nominates journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, February 11, announced its decision to nominate four individuals including senior journalist and author Sagarika Ghose to the Rajya Sabha.

Senior TMC leaders Sushmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque, and Mamata Bala Thakur are the three other nominees.

Ghose has been a prominent figure in the Indian media for several years, having worked with various reputable news outlets such as The Times of India, Outlook, The Indian Express, and CNN-IBN.

She is known for her extensive experience in the field, with a career spanning over 30 years.

Ghose completed her education at St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi and later became a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University. She has worked in both print and TV media, covering a diverse range of topics and issues through her writing and reporting.

She is married to popular journalist and author Rajdeep Sardesai.

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian,” the party said in a post on X.