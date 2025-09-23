Trio arrested for conning jewellery store owners in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three goldsmiths were arrested on Monday, September 23, for cheating jewellery store owners in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Abbas Ali Sheikh, 46, Razzak Sheikh, 23, and Ramij Sheikh, 24, all goldsmiths and natives of West Bengal, settled in Hyderabad, who were involved in three cheating cases under Nallakunta, Goshamahal and Hussaini Alam police stations’ limits, police said.

The accused, Abbas and Ramij, used to collect raw gold from shop owners for making gold ornaments, and they were diverting the processed yellow metal to unknown persons. Abbas paid salaries to his employees and also invested in the stone business, the ACP said.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to the police that they collected about 614.840 grams of 22-carat gold belonging to Shree Tulja Bhavani Jewellers Pvt. Ltd for polishing, about 1292.388 grams of 22 carat gold bullion from Sri Durga Bhavani Bullions Pvt. Ltd. for making handmade jewellery and other jewellery shops, ACP added.